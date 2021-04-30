Top trading ideas by Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi: Buy HEG, L&T

-
ALSO READ
Dr Lal PathLabs, Thyrocare slip on profit booking on Covid vaccine optimism
Dr Lal PathLabs hits record high in a weak market; surges 19% in 5 days
Sales recovery, expansion in new markets key to Dr Lal Pathlabs' growth
Nifty outlook & trading strategies by CapitalVia: Buy SBI, Dr Lal PathLabs
Graphite India and HEG gain on hopes of demand revival, lower input costs
-
BUY HEG | TARGET: Rs 2,520 | STOP LOSS: Rs 2,150
HEG stock after trading with a strong uptrend recently underwent some consolidation. During this phase, it was oscillating in a range of Rs 2,000-2,250. In the previous session, the stock managed to break out from this range with decent volumes which indicates accumulation. Hence, traders are advised to buy the stock near Rs 2,280 with a stop loss of Rs 2,150 for an upside potential target of Rs 2,520 in 1-3 weeks.
BUY LARSEN & TOUBRO | TARGET: Rs 1,450 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1,300
Recently Larsen & Toubro corrected from the peak of Rs 1,600 and settled near the Rs 1,300 mark. During the process, it made a falling wedge formation. In the previous session, the stock confirmed a breakout from this pattern which has a theoretical target of at least Rs 1,450. The price action was supported by the positive placement of oscillators along with a ‘hammer’ formation on the weekly scale. Thus, traders are advised to buy the stock near Rs 1,350 with a stop loss of Rs 1,300 for the upside potential target of Rs 1,450 in 1-3 weeks.
BUY LAL PATH LAB | TARGET: Rs 3,150 | STOP LOSS: Rs 2,800
The pharma stocks along with diagnostic centre stocks have been the flavour of the market for many months now. Even Dr Lal PathLabs has rallied significantly. However, recently, the stock tumbled from the peak of around Rs 3,400 and was consolidating. Now, it is turning from the 505 retracement of the entire rally which happened from the lows of Rs 2,250. The price action is supported by volumes which indicates accumulation. The risk-reward to go long looks lucrative at this point in time. Traders are advised to buy the stock near Rs 2,925 with a stop loss of Rs 2,800 for the upside potential target of Rs 3,150 in 1-3 weeks.
======================================================================
Disclaimer: Mehul Kothari is AVP – Technical Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU