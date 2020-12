Two stock recommendations by Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia: Buy Hero Moto, L&T

Buy Hero Moto Corp (Above Rs 3,205)



Target: Rs 3,295



Stop loss: Rs 3,155The stock is witnessing a resistance breakout from its immediate resistance level placed at Rs 3,205. Further buying momentum would be witnessed if the stock moves above Rs 3,205. Also, the stock is trading above its important moving averages. We recommend buying the stock above Rs 3,205 for a target of Rs 3,295, keeping a stop loss at Rs 3,155 on closing basis.

Buy Larsen & Toubro (Above Rs 1,185)



Target: Rs 1,255



Stop loss: Rs 1,145



The stock is witnessing a breakout from its bullish flag pattern. Further buying momentum might be witnessed if the stock moves above Rs 1,185. Breakout from the level of Rs 1,185, which is the stock's immediate resistance, might lead it to trade higher. The stock is also sustaining above its important moving averages. We recommend buying the stock above Rs 1,185 for the target of Rs 1,255, keeping a stop loss at Rs 1,145 on closing basis.

================================

Disclaimer: Gaurav Garg is Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor. The analyst does not hold position in any of the stocks mentioned above. Views expressed are personal.