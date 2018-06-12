JUST IN
Support for Nifty seen at 10,720, resistance at 10,850: Prabhudas Lilladher
Usha Martin hits 52-week high as board approves sale of steel business

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 33, up 12% on the BSE, rallied 65% in one week as compared to 1.8% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

VTB Capital, which has a 40 per cent stake in Numetal, has no operational experience in running the steel business

Shares of Usha Martin hit a 52-week high of Rs 33 per share, up 12% on the BSE after the company announced on Monday that its board has decided to explore the sale of its steel business.

“The board of directors of the company decided to explore the sale of its steel business in order to achieve the objective of deleveraging the company,” Usha Martin said in a regulatory filing on Monday after the market hours.

The board reconstituted the committee of independent directors of the company to appoint investment banks, consultants and advisors to help evaluate proposals and oversee the process for sale of steel business of the company, it added.

Any actual sale of the business will only be undertaken by the Company after due consideration and by following due process of law by obtaining appropriate approvals from the board, regulators, shareholders and lenders, as applicable, the company said.

In past one week, the stock rallied 65% from Rs 19.95, after the media report suggested that Tata Steel leads race to buy Usha Martin. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.8% during the week. But, the company denied the said report.

At 09:52 am; shares of Usha Martin was trading 6% higher at Rs 31.30, as compared to 0.19% rise in the benchmark index. The counter has seen huge trading volumes with a combined 3.29 million shares changed hands in first 40 minutes of trade on the NSE and BSE.


First Published: Tue, June 12 2018. 09:55 IST

