Wall Street opens 1% higher as China stimulus calms investor nerves

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 296.93 points, or 1.05%, at the open to 28,696.74

Reuters 

Wall Street's main indexes rose about 1% at the open on Tuesday, marking a second day of recovery from a coronavirus-driven sellfoff last week, with fresh intervention by China's central bank calming investor nerves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 296.93 points, or 1.05%, at the open to 28,696.74.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 31.69 points, or 0.98%, at 3,280.61. The Nasdaq Composite gained 124.99 points, or 1.35%, to 9,398.39 at the opening bell.
