JUST IN
Yield-to-maturity of debt funds now similar across durations, shows data
Explained: Why the 'sponsorless' mutual funds could be a good idea
Kenneth Andrade's PMS gets in-principle approval for mutual fund foray
MFs eye GIFT City route to cross foreign investment limit barrier
Surging ahead: Mutual fund investor count rose 20% in 2022, shows data
Market regulator Sebi considers allowing sponsor-less mutual funds
Equity mutual funds added Rs 7,300 crore in December, shows Amfi data
Trust Mutual Fund adds corporate bond fund to its offerings
Mutual fund industry AUM rises 5.7% to Rs 2.2 trillion in 2022: Amfi
Varun Beverages, ABB India rise to MFs' largecap bucket after strong run-up
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Mutual Funds
Sun Pharma acquires alopecia drug maker Concert in US for $576 mn
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Yield-to-maturity of debt funds now similar across durations, shows data

Mismatch in YTM growth because shorter-end of yield curve more responsive to rate changes, say experts

Topics
Debt Funds | Bond Yields | Bonds

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Debt mutual funds have seen continued outflows owing to the poor performance over the past year and the rate hike cycle

The yields being offered by debt funds are now similar across categories, with the yield-to-maturity (YTM) of shorter-horizon funds rising at a faster pace than medium-to-longer-horizon funds.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Debt Funds

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 20:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.