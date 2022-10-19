A missed opportunity: Congress votes for status quo

At a time when identity politics dominates Indian political contests like never before, the foregone conclusion of Mapanna Mallikarjun Kharge’s election as Congress president checks the right boxes. As a Dalit and Buddhist with a long career in the Karnataka Assembly and the Centre, and briefly as leader of the Opposition in Parliament, he appears to have — on paper — the requisite political experience to lead the Grand Old Party against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) juggernaut. Yet Mr Kharge’s victory, securing 7,897 votes to challenger Shashi Tharoor’s 1,072 votes, comes freighted with extremely low expectations. As the favoured candidate of the Gandhi family, the choice of Mr Kharge, 80, was driven less by any organisational talent and dynamism but for his steadfast dynastic loyalty and non-controversial personality. The post of Congress president can be viewed as a reward for losing out three times for the chief ministership of Karnataka in the past. Nothing in his long career or the current campaign points to the radical independent thought needed to bring about the urgently needed reform of the party to present a cogent nationwide challenge to the BJP. His response to a question about the G23 ginger group within the party that his opponent represented was to deny its existence. History repeated itself with allegations of irregularities by the losing candidate.