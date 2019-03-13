An urgent reform agenda for RBI

The nature of geo-politics and the rapid advances in digitisation require the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to urgently rethink its extant supervisory policies. The ability of powerful nations to impose crippling blows on other countries without using conventional weapons of war is not fully appreciated.

Bank regulations require to adapt to this new reality as financial systems are the core to an economy’s smooth functioning. The new issues that require a clear strategy include alleviating the impact of possible sanctions on local entities that are largely owned by foreign entities, ...