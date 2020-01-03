Back to the public sector?

Implementing a recent announcement, the Ministry of Finance released the National Infrastructure Pipeline Report (NIP). The exercise is similar to that undertaken in the now discarded Five-year and Annual Plans: List projects under implementation/development/conceptualisation, specify which of these are to be implemented by the central and state governments and by the private sector, and specify financing targets.

But unlike in a Plan, the NIP exercise is a standalone one, since there is no macroeconomic and fiscal framework within which it is nested. It also has no relationship with the ...