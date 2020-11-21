Best of BS Opinion: Budgeting in unusual times, end of a 'holy warrior'

-
India may not be able to increase manufacturing output significantly with import substitution.
Opinion pieces for the day talk about manufacturing and trade, Khadim Hussain Rizvi of Pakistan, and the Union Budget.
It is said that the RCEP would have further de-industrialised India, as it already has been (apparently) by a few free trade arrangements — an assertion that many contest. Nor is the problem only China, because India has a trade deficit with virtually every country in the Asia-Pacific.
The problem is a broader one, of India’s competitiveness, which has to be improved so that opening up leads to more benefits than costs, to industrialisation and not its opposite, writes T N Ninan
Khadim Hussain Rizvi was the face of Pakistan’s radical Islamist politics. His sudden death, however, will not end the mass appeal of religious fundamentalism, writes Shekhar Gupta
If Manmohan Singh could exhort us in July 1991 to forget about the East India Company, Ms Sitharaman needs to forget about Nehruvian taxation, writes TCA Srinivasa-Raghavan
