Best of BS Opinion: Coronavirus fear, disjointed affairs of India, and more

It’s early days yet but the fact that China reported, for the first time, no new local infections is cause for cautious optimism. This does not mean that the crisis is over. Countries are still struggling to put together a coherent response to cope with the fallout, as writers point out today. Kanika Datta sums up the views.

So far, the government has done well in taking preventive measures. Intervention should now move to the next stage and leverage private sector capabilities, says the top edit.

Read it here

The global community's response to the coronavirus epidemic demands a new aid architecture that focuses on the delivery of global public goods rather than targeted country lending, says former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian.

Whether on the issue of Kashmir, COVID or CAA, the government's strategy lacks clarity, says Aakar Patel

The second edit explains why the Department of Telecom asking phone companies for mass data records is worrying.