Best of BS Opinion: Singapore's spirit of democracy, Covid-19 crisis & more

The national consensus in India is fragile. The pandemic cannot do much about it. Nor can choosing our external enemies. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Why does keeping control of state governments matter? Read T N Ninan’s “Follow the money” Read here

The Modi govt’s strategic policy-making remains a prisoner of historic obsessions and BJP’s electoral politics, says Shekhar Gupta Read here

Sunanda K Datta-Ray tells you what India could learn from Singapore's spirit of democracy Read here

Covid is getting from bad to worse and worse is still to come, says Rahul Jacob Read here

TCA Srinivasa-Raghavan’s prescription: Lower taxes on individuals, give tariff protection to MSMEs, and have a single GST rate of 15 per cent. Read here