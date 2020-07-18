Best of BS Opinion: Singapore's spirit of democracy, Covid-19 crisis & more

JUST IN
Illustration: Binay Sinha
The national consensus in India is fragile. The pandemic cannot do much about it. Nor can choosing our external enemies. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Why does keeping control of state governments matter? Read T N Ninan’s “Follow the money” Read here

The Modi govt’s strategic policy-making remains a prisoner of historic obsessions and BJP’s electoral politics, says Shekhar Gupta Read here

Sunanda K Datta-Ray tells you what India could learn from Singapore's spirit of democracy Read here

Covid is getting from bad to worse and worse is still to come, says Rahul Jacob Read here

TCA Srinivasa-Raghavan’s prescription: Lower taxes on individuals, give tariff protection to MSMEs, and have a single GST rate of 15 per cent. Read here

QUOTE

Talks are underway to resolve the border issue (with China).

Whatever progress has been made, the issue should be resolved. But, I cannot give a guarantee to what extent it will be resolved. I want to assure that no power in the world can touch even one inch of India’s land or can occupy it.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
First Published: Sat, July 18 2020. 06:10 IST

