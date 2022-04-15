JUST IN
The rise of the pan-Indian film
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Supply interruption, an erosion of basic norms & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Kanika Datta 

The early onset of summer and the economic recovery from the pandemic-induced disruption have exposed the inadequacies of the Indian power sector, with several states reporting power shortages. Aside from the immediate demand-supply problems related to transportation, the long pending issue of transparent pricing in the power sector needs to be addressed urgently to ensure the longer-term sustainability of the sector, the top edit argues. Read it here


In other views:

Aakar Patel points out that as the country drifts away from secularism, undermining the principles of equality enshrined in the Constitution seems to be the goal in and of itself. Read it here

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar comments on the rise of the pan-Indian film that creates one market for India’s many languages. Read it here

The second edit explains why electoral bonds do not address the fundamental cause of corruption in election funding. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Even the Chief Minister and Prime Minister don’t have this right to demolish somebody’s house without any investigation, without finding someone guilty”
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the Madhya Pradesh administration’s demolition of houses

First Published: Fri, April 15 2022. 06:30 IST

