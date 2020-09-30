Best of BS Opinion: The missing MPC, biodiversity loss, and more

-
ALSO READ
RBI holds rates amid rising inflation: Key announcements and takeaways
Performance of MPC 1.0 between 2016 and now explained in three charts
MPC members see Covid-19 lockdown dealing a multi-year hit to economy
Lockdown: Big boys missed the OTT party; Netflix, Amazon Prime gained
RBI's right call
The Reserve Bank of India had no option but to postpone the monetary policy committee meeting a day before it was to start because the government was unable to appoint three new independent external members. In a situation when there is so much economic uncertainty, the government should have been more proactive in avoiding this fiasco, notes our lead editorial. It further argues that besides affecting the credibility of the central bank, the delay in appointment gives an impression that the Indian policy establishment is simply not prepared to deal with evolving challenges. Read here Other opinion pieces talk about disinvestment, video streaming market, and the need for preserving Biodiversity Plain common sense and empirical evidence show us that the indiscriminate sell-off / divestment of PSU entities by the government has only eroded their value and most of them are languishing at multi-year or lifetime lows, writes N Jayakumar In an over-crowded market or one with skewed regulation, ad-supported programming can quickly degenerate into poor quality, polarising or downright fake. Because it is free, platforms will do anything to get eyeballs.
But subscription-supported programming usually is well researched, written and produced – whether in entertainment or news, writes Vanita Kohli-KhandekarIt is still deemed possible to halt, if not reverse, the ongoing degradation of biodiversity. It requires further intensification of fight against climate change, well-judged alterations in food production and consumption patterns, and greater investment in conservation and restoration of nature, argues our second editorial
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU