Best of BS Opinion: Unemployment rate over 23%, Covid-19 lockdown, and more

As WHO declares Coronavirus a pandemic, what's next for people and govts?
Coronavirus LIVE: Govt asks states not to let people march across cities
Coronavirus LIVE: Govt stimulus to cover 800 mn Indians amid lockdown
India coronavirus dispatch: Why we must prepare for the long haul
Coronavirus: UP Police file 6,000 FIRs over lockdown breach, book 19,000
From how "Network Science" could be crucial in the fight against Covid-19 as also in politics, economics and society and why it would be difficult to return to normalcy anytime soon to how the lockdown has been nudging people for a change in their behavioural habits, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day.
The lockdown enforced to slow down the spread of coronavirus should be lifted with care, says the top edit. Click here to read...
Jawaharlal Nehru’s ideas may be out of fashion but his focus on science remains valid, especially if India is to combat effectively the impact of the most deleterious virus of modern times, says our second edit. Read on...
Maybe it is time for Network Science to be included in school and college syllabuses just as Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Mathematics, etc, writes internet entrepreneur Ajit Balakrishnan. Click here to read...
Labour statistics for March 2020 are worrisome.
And those for the past two weeks are much worse, writes Mahesh Vyas, MD & CEO, CMIE. Read on...
The steps taken by the government to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate the damage to agriculture have come at the right time, writes Surinder Sud. Click here to read...
