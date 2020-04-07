JUST IN
Lockdown and rewiring banks
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Unemployment rate over 23%, Covid-19 lockdown, and more

The next crisis may be a climate one. Are we preempting it? Are we ready for it? Can technology help compensate for some of the downsides of social distancing? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

Alokananda Chakraborty 

Doctors attend to a patient who had come for check-up at a fever hospital, set up in the wake of of COVID-19 outbreak, in Hyderabad. Photo: PTI
From how "Network Science" could be crucial in the fight against Covid-19 as also in politics, economics and society and why it would be difficult to return to normalcy anytime soon to how the lockdown has been nudging people for a change in their behavioural habits, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day.

The lockdown enforced to slow down the spread of coronavirus should be lifted with care, says the top edit. Click here to read...

Jawaharlal Nehru’s ideas may be out of fashion but his focus on science remains valid, especially if India is to combat effectively the impact of the most deleterious virus of modern times, says our second edit. Read on...

Maybe it is time for Network Science to be included in school and college syllabuses just as Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Mathematics, etc, writes internet entrepreneur Ajit Balakrishnan. Click here to read...

Labour statistics for March 2020 are worrisome.

And those for the past two weeks are much worse, writes Mahesh Vyas, MD & CEO, CMIE. Read on...

The steps taken by the government to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate the damage to agriculture have come at the right time, writes Surinder Sud. Click here to read...

Quote

"There is no black or white answer, and no silver bullet. Masks alone cannot stop the COVID-19 pandemic"

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference.
First Published: Tue, April 07 2020. 06:51 IST

