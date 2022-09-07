JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

The Truss factor: Economy the biggest challenge for UK's new PM
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Unproductive policy, the Truss factor, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Wednesday

Topics
Curated Content | BS Special | BS Opinion

Rajesh Kumar 

The brand name will be tagged with the name of the scheme under which the government grants subsidy to the fertiliser manufacturers
The government’s “one nation one fertiliser” policy, which mandates fertiliser products of different companies to be marketed under a single brand name “Bharat”, is ill-advised. Although all fertilisers, whether produced by the public, private or the cooperative sector companies, or imported by them, carry subsidy of up to 80 to 90 per cent, it does not justify the government’s claim over their brand value.

The government must review the plan, notes our lead editorial. As India steps into its first-ever G20 presidency, its voice and leadership could leave a mark on the world for years to come, writes Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva. Read here Managing the economy will be the biggest challenge for the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, notes our second editorial. Read here

Quote of the Day

“India is our friend. Whenever I come to India, it is a pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war.”

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.