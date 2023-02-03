JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Changing tracks, decluttering defence budget, and more
Business Standard

Budget 2023: What does the announcement related to P-notes indicate?

Clearly, the govt is worried about inflows in 2022 because of the global economic uncertainty and has decided to encourage inflows via any means possible, PNs included

Topics
Budget 2023 | Union Budget | Adani Group

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan 

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan
T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan

Amidst the shock of the Adani downfall and the schadenfreude of the deflation of the Adani businesses, an important bit of the Budget for 2023-24 has received inadequate attention, especially from the political parties. This is the announcement regarding participatory notes, more commonly known as P-notes or PNs.

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 13:35 IST

