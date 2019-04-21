From lapses in tax cases to cheque bounce trial, here're key court orders

Related person cannot name arbitrator After the 2015 amendment to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, any person having a relationship with the parties or counsel or the subject of dispute becomes ineligible to be an arbitrator.

Such a person cannot nominate an arbitrator either. “His mandate automatically terminates, and he shall then be substituted by another arbitrator,” the Supreme Court underlined in its judgment last week in the case, Bharat Broadband Network Ltd vs United Telecoms Ltd. The amendment was carried out after a report from the Law Commission following ...