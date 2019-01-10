JUST IN
Letter to BS: CAG presents a disturbing picture of govt spending

Hopefully the mandarins in the North Block will make amends in the upcoming interim Budget

The editorial, “Tip of the iceberg” (January 10), about the findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) related to government spending is very disturbing. This reminds one of the old corporate joke about companies' balance sheets hiding more than what they reveal. Is the government resorting to “creative accounting”, and camouflaging the real position?

I think the much bigger issue here is the alleged misuse of the National Small Savings Fund. That savings given to the government as a trustee are being used to prop up public sector undertakings is a scathing comment on the powers that be. Lending this money to Air India is adding insult to injury. Passing on the food subsidy burden to the Food Corporation of India is sacrilege.

Hopefully the mandarins in the North Block will make amends in the upcoming interim Budget.

Krishan Kalra, Gurugram

First Published: Thu, January 10 2019. 21:23 IST

