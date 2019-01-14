Letter to BS: Ex-CBI chief Alok Verma's resignation has come a bit too late

The former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Alok Verma’s resignation has come a bit too late. He failed to read the writing on the wall after the Supreme Court’s order reinstating him but with a caveat. It would have been more honourable for him to have stepped down immediately after assuming charge as the director thereby sparing himself the embarrassment of an ignominious exit from the CBI.

The court’s direction to the select committee headed by the Prime Minister for deciding his continuation in office would have also become infructuous. Instead, he betrayed a lack of discretion and administrative maturity by reversing the transfer orders passed by the interim director only to be nullified by the latter soon after his exit. The only silver lining for him is his vindication by the Delhi High Court dismissing the petition of Rakesh Asthana for quashing the FIR filed under Verma’s direction. But, given the Central Vigilance Commision’s reports recommending further investigation, Verma has to be prepared for a protracted legal battle. These developments have left the CBI’s credibility badly bruised for which the Narendra Modi government has to accept the bigger share of the blame.

