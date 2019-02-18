Mutual funds as lenders? Sahi nahin hain

A few days ago, Aditya Birla Mutual Fund posted a message on its website about the Essel group, including Zee, gushing and extolling their brilliance as stock research reports generally do. “Zee is amongst the largest producers of Hindi programming in the world … library of 100,000 hours of content, reach of 670 million viewers … group is also vertically integrated, from program production, to broadcast to distribution.

The Essel Group also has … a portfolio of roads, solar, transmission and waste management projects…” The reason for the praise ...