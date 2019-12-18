Society gets the law it deserves

It is an extraordinary time that we live in. When last fortnight’s column was being written, onions and indicia of economic slowdown occupied the consciousness of business and industry.

This fortnight, an extraordinary and unexpected outpouring of protests is spilling on to the streets of campuses — all over the country, some would say, while others would say only in 22 of 400 universities. If one were to consider a business equivalent of the citizenship amendment law, here is that it would be like. Picture legislation that would identify some industries that have gone through ...