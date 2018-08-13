The rupee opportunity

The rupee, alongside other emerging market currencies, has had a few turbulent days. Following an extraordinary attack by Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the US and global financial markets, the Turkish currency, the lira, took a special battering.

Its fall has been the highest since 2001; in just a few months it has gone from about four lira to the dollar to around seven. Mr Erdogan’s open defiance of the financial markets came at a time when the US appeared unwilling to provide stability, with US President Donald Trump announcing on Twitter that tariffs on ...