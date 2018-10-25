Unshackle e-commerce

India’s e-commerce sector has grown quickly despite an uncertain policy environment. In 2013, online retail accounted for less than 1 per cent of the retail market. By 2018, it is reckoned to have crossed 3 per cent.

Indeed, in several categories of electronics such as personal computers and smartphones, e-commerce holds a far larger market share. Even in non-traditional items such as furniture and high-end fashion labels, growth has been phenomenal. E-commerce companies such as Amazon and Flipkart have reportedly spent over Rs 5 billion in marketing during the just-concluded ...