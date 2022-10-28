JUST IN
Seeking purity and class: The golden rules of buying platinum jewellery
You are here: Home » PF » Column » Spending
CBDT extends last date for filing TDS for non-salaried individuals
Business Standard

Seeking purity and class: The golden rules of buying platinum jewellery

Rarity and durability make the true white metal appealing to people searching for understated class

Topics
jewellery | luxury goods | spending

Namrata Kohli  |  New Delhi 

Platinum jewellery stands out for its clarity and class. (Stock photo)
Platinum jewellery stands out for its clarity and class. (Stock photo)

Resilient, beautiful and pure: platinum is all these, giving it an appeal that jewellery made of gold, silver and diamonds lacks.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on jewellery

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 16:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.