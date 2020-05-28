BJP's Sambit Patra admitted to hospital after showing Covid-19 symptoms

BJP spokesperson has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of coronavirus, PTI reported.

PTI quoting a source at Medanta hospital in Gurgaon said Patra was "admitted in the morning and is stable".

BJP leaders and many others posted their wishes for a speedy recovery of the articulate party spokesperson, who is one of the more widely followed Indian politicians on Twitter. Patra is also among the most visible BJP faces on news channels.

He posted several tweets, including tributes to Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, on Thursday as well.

BJP's information technology wing head Amit Malviya said Patra is in good spirits and is fighting back. "I spoke to my friend @sambitswaraj. He is in good spirits and fighting back," Malviya tweeted.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, a BJP MP, wished him a speedy recovery.

Sanjay Jha of the Congress tweeted, "Wishing my good friend @sambitswaraj a quick, great recovery and lots of happiness and good health always. Take care, bro, you will soon be as fit as a fiddle.