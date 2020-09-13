Farmers' stir in Punjab, Haryana: Of politics and fear of losing sops

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana are out on the streets against the three agri-produce marketing Ordinances, set to be tabled as Bills in the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The first facilitates out-of-mandi trade without disturbing the current structure of agricultural produce marketing committees (APMCs), the second provides a framework for contract farming, and the third amends the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act) to delist some items from government control.

The Ordinances were announced as part of the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat mission in May. But it is now, when ...