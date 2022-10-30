JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
MP polls: A possible Cong-JAYS tie-up, Bhim Army moves liven up politics
Business Standard

Funnel of funding transparency: Here're donations made by corporate houses

The ADR said 16 of the 23 electoral trusts submitted details of their contribution for 2020-21 (FY21) to the Election Commission of India

Topics
Association for Democratic Reforms | Bharatiya Janata Party | Indian elections

Aditi Phadnis 

BJP received over Rs 900 crore as donations between 2016 and 2018: ADR
The BJP received Rs 212.05 crore, or 82.05 per cent, of these donations, while the Janata Dal (United) secured Rs 27 crore, or 10.45 per cent of the amount

Seven electoral trusts received Rs 258.49 crore from corporations and individuals. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged more than 82 per cent of the contributions, according to poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in a report published earlier this year.

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 22:48 IST

`
