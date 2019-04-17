JUST IN
Maoists kill polling officer in Odisha a day before 2nd phase of elections

The rebels fired incessantly at the vehicle carrying four officials, who were on their way to a polling station

Nirmalya Behera  |  Bhubaneswar 

Maoists killed a polling officer in Kandhamal’s Phulbani on Wednesday, a day before the second phase of elections. The deceased has been identified as Sanjukta Digal.

The rebels fired incessantly at the vehicle carrying four officials, who were on their way to a polling station. Digal suffered serious injuries in her head and was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Earlier in the day, the rebels torched a four-wheeler and a bike headed for election duty in the district. Maoists dragged the poll officials out and set vehicle afire. Kandhamal is going to polls in the second phase. Booths in three assembly segments in the constituency — Baliguda, Phulbani and G Udayagiri — have been identified as sensitive.
