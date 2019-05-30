Modi 2.0 Cabinet: Gadkari, the minister who earns plaudits from Opposition

took oath of office as a Union Minister on Thursday at the swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Rashtrapati Bhavan,



was the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping for the entire first term of the first government. He also held the Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation portfolios since September 3, 2017.

Gadkari, who has been credited for the efficient construction of roads, bridges, and expressways, received a phone call on Thursday morning, hours before Modi’s swearing-in along with the Union Council of Ministers.

A member of Parliament representing Maharashtra's in the Lok Sabha, off late was seen taking pot shots at the Modi government in certain quarters. Some of the recent remarks of Gadkari have even earned the appreciation from Opposition leaders like Congress President and Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari. However, on several occasions, he has made it clear that he stands with the government and was sure that would return to power after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Previously, Gadkari also held the positions of Minister for Rural Development from June 4, 2014, to November 9, 2014, Minister for Panchayati Raj from June 4, 2014, to November 9, 2014, and Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation from June 4, 2014, to November 9, 2014.

In the past, Gadkari had drawn flak for his comment that "leaders who fail to fulfil promises get 'beaten up' by people". In December, Gadkari had said that leadership should have the tendency to own up to defeat and failures. The remarks had come days after the BJP's loss in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls.

Gadkari contested 2014 Lok Sabha election successfully from and won. He defeated Congress leader Vilas Muttemwar by a margin of 285,000. He retained his seat in 2019, defeating Nana Patole of Congress.

Gadkari was born in a middle-class agricultural family in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, which is also the headquarters of the RSS.Gadkari’s mother had a great influence on him and she inculcated in him the spirit of social work. He was also inspired in his early life by the RSS and its mission of nation-building.

Gadkari entered as a student leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarathi Parishad (ABVP) and later joined the Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the Gadkari has been a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council since 1989. He was also the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council from 1999-2005. He headed the Maharashtra Pradesh till 2009 as the State President when he was elevated to the post of the President to become the youngest ever party president.