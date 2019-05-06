India wants upcoming mini-ministerial to focus on trade protectionism

India wants the upcoming mini-ministerial in New Delhi to focus on ways to reduce protectionism in global trade and uphold the sanctity of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Come May 13, however, it will be hard pressed to also discuss global e-commerce rules, something it has avoided so far.

After five rocky years of choppy global trade, increasing protectionism in most markets and little headway in key trade policy debates, the government is keen to end its term with a final push at the WTO. Subsequently, the commerce department obtained Election Commission approval to hold the ...