2018 sports stories: Novak's resurgence to Sindhu breaking the finals jinx

Tiger Woods He was done. A relic from an antiquated era whose significance very few understood because only a handful had seen him in his glory days. A career cut short by crippling injury and rampaging adultery.

Tiger Woods was supposed to be a memory. The year ended on a lousy note for the 14-time major winner, with a string of Ryder Cup defeats and a much-hyped but low-quality direct face-off worth $9 million against fellow American Phil Mickelson in Las Vegas also ending in a loss. But it was the preceding months that saw the 42-year-old produce the kind of golf that ...