ICC CWC 2019, Afg vs WI LIVE score: Afghanistan eye maiden WC victory

West Indies have failed to produce an all-round performance, barring their opening match victory against Pakistan. Check India vs West Indies LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

Chris Gayle ICC World CUP 2019
In today’s match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC), Afghanistan cricket team, with zero wins in the ICC CWC 2019 so far,  would aim to end tournament on a high note when they face Windies cricket in their final group stage encounter at Headingley in Leeds. The Afghanistan team came close to defeating India cricket team and Pakistan cricket team in their previous two matches. However, their inability to cash-in on the crucial junctures of the game denied them with the opportunity of causing what would have been the biggest upsets in ICC CWC 2019. West Indies, on the other hand, have failed to produce an all-round performance, barring their opening match victory against Pakistan, where they bundled out the Green Brigade for mere 105.

Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here 
 
Afghanistan vs West Indies Live score
 
 
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 42: Afg vs WI LIVE streaming
 
Afghanistan vs West Indies world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Afg vs WI cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
 
Stay tuned for Afghanistan vs West Indies LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here

