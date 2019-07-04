- Eco Survey tabled in Parliament, 2019-20 GDP growth expected to rise to 7%
- India's monsoon rain below average for fifth straight week, says IMD
- DGCA grounds 12 pilots, issues show-cause after 6 flights veer off runway
- Lupin, Motherson Sumi show positive momentum ahead of Budget, suggests MACD
- Economic Survey LIVE: FY19 fiscal deficit pegged at 3.4%
- Gosh! So many Tamil FMs: History repeats itself, again
ICC CWC 2019, Afg vs WI LIVE score: Afghanistan eye maiden WC victory
West Indies have failed to produce an all-round performance, barring their opening match victory against Pakistan. Check India vs West Indies LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Chris Gayle ICC World CUP 2019
Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here
Afghanistan vs West Indies Live score
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 42: Afg vs WI LIVE streaming
Afghanistan vs West Indies world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Afg vs WI cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
Stay tuned for Afghanistan vs West Indies LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More