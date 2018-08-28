Asian Games 2018: India's Day 10 schedule, streaming details at Jakarta

The Indian athletes bolted, leapt, and threw on the ninth day of the ongoing Asian Games in Jakarta, and plucked five medals in the process. Twenty-year-old Neeraj Chopra brought home the gold after recording his new personal best (88.06m) in Men's Javelin Throw. Three Indians struck silver in the day, all in Athletics. Dharun Ayyasamy clinched the silver in Men's 400m Hurdles, Sudha Singh in Women's 3000m Steeplechase, and Neena Varakil in Women's Long Jump, respectively. Badminton ace Saina Nehwal pocketed the lone bronze for India on the day after Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying defeated her in straight games. Although, Saina's win did register in the history books as the first Indian badminton medal at Asian Games in 36 years. More good news was to come for the Indian badminton as shortly after P V Sindhu became the first Indian woman to reach Badminton Women's Singles Final at Asiad after she battered Japanese Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 15-21 and 21-10 to win 2-1 and advance to the final. Sindhu will now face Tai Tzuying of Chinese Taipei on Tuesday.

With these wins, India's total medal tally in the Asian Games 2018 has increased to 41.

Among other notable Indian wins on Monday were: In Men's boxing (49 KG), Amit Phangal beat Mongolia's Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu 5-0 to enter quarterfinals. India's Jinson Johnson and Manjit Singh qualified in Men's 800m. In boxing men's light welter (64 kg), puglisit Dheeraj advanced to quarter-finals after punching out Kyrgyzstan's Nurlan Kobashev 3-0. Also, India's men's table tennis team beat Japan 3-1 to enter the semis, which also means a medal is assured in the competition.

More medal prospects await India on the 10th day of the Asian Games 2018, especially in Archery and Badminton. India and Korea will play Compound Team Finals in Archery in both men and women sections. At 11:40 AM (IST), most of the Indians are set to follow a game to be played more than 8000 km away when P V Sindhu competes with Tai Tzuying for the gold in badminton.

In Men's 800m final, India is represented by Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh while Suriya Loganathan and Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav compete in Women's 5000m final. India will also compete in the Men's 45x400m Relay Final. Both the men and women team of India will compete in the semifinals and finals of Table Tennis tomorrow.

Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the 10th day of the Asian Games on Tuesday.

ARCHERY:

Compound Women's Team Final: India vs Korea (11:15 AM IST)

Compound Men's Team Final: India vs Korea (12:05 PM IST)

ATHLETICS:

Women's Hepthalon: Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram (7:30 AM IST onwards)

Women's 200m Qualification: Hima Das, Dutee Chand (8:15 AM IST onwards)

Women's Javelin Throw: Annu Rani (5:55 PM IST)

Men's 800m Final: Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh (6:10 PM IST)

Women's 5000m Final: Suriya Loganathan, Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav (6:20 PM IST)

Men's 45x400m Relay Final: India (7:15 PM IST)

BADMINTON:

Women's Singles Final: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzuying (Chinese Taipei) (11:40 AM IST)

BOXING:

Women's Feather (57kg) Quarterfinals: Sonia Lather vs Jo Son Hwa (North Korea) (1:00 PM IST)

Women's Light (60kg) Quarterfinals: Pavitra vs Hasanah Huswatun (Indonesia) (1:45 PM IST)

BRIDGE:

Mixed Pair Qualification (8:00 AM IST onwards)

Men's Pair Qualification (8:30 AM IST onwards)

Women's Pair Qualification (8:30 AM IST)

CYCLING:

Women's Keirin: Deborah, Sonali Chanu (7:30 AM IST onwards)

Women's Team Pursuit: India (7:48 AM IST onwards)

EQUESTRIAN:

Jumping Individual and Team: Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Vhetan Reddy Nakula, Zahan Kevic Setalvad (6:30 AM IST)

HOCKEY:

Men's Pool A match: India vs Sri Lanka (2:30 PM IST)

KURASH: (Starts at 12:30 PM)

Men's 66kg: Jatin

Men's 66kg: Jacky Gahlot

Men's +90kg: Aswin Chandran Pandari, Parikshit Kumar





Women's 52kg: Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav, Pincky Balhara

SEPAKTAKRAW:

Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B match: India vs Japan (12:30 PM IST)

SQUASH:

Women's Team Pool B match: India vs Thailand (8:30 AM IST)

Women's Team Pool B match: India vs Indonesia (5:00 PM IST)

Men's Team Pool B match: India vs Qatar (2:30 PM IST)

TABLE TENNIS: (Starts at 8:30 AM IST)

Men's Team and Women's Team Semifinals and Finals

VOLLEYBALL:

Men's: India vs Pakistan (11:00 AM IST).