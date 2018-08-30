Asian Games 2018: India's Day 12 schedule, streaming details at Jakarta

India marked its sports day by adding four medals to its tally in the ongoing on Wednesday. On the 11th day of the tournament, India clinched two gold medals, a silver medal, and a bronze medal. Arpinder Singh and Swapna Barman both claimed gold medals in Men's Triple Jump and Women's Heptathlon, respectively. It was especially a remarkable performance by Barman who despite being injured emerged at the very top in a testing competition like Heptathlon. She also became the first Indian to win gold in the heptathlon at the Asian Games. Singh's top spot win too was first for an Indian in 48 years in the event. Sprinter Dutee Chand added a silver to India's kitty while Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal settled for bronze in the Table Tennis Mixed Doubles after being bested by the Chinese in the semi-finals.

Other notable results of the day: Both Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson qualified for the men's 1500m final, the final for which will be held tomorrow. Boxers Amit Panghal and Vikas Krishan have ensured medals for themselves after entering semi-finals of their respective weight categories. Panghal punched out North Korea's Kim Jang Ryong 5-0 in the men's light flyweight (49 kilogram) category. India's women's squash team, comprising Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Sunayna Kuruvilla, and Tanvi Khanna, are also assured of a medal after they secured a semi-final berth. The Indian women's hockey team qualified for the final to be played against Japan on August 31. In their match against China, Gurjeet Kaur scored the only goal to seal the win for her team.

Click here to view the full Asian Games 2018 medal tally.

India can add to their medal tally on the 12th day of the Asian Games 2018, especially in Athletics where Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson are both competing in the Men's 1500m Final.

Apart from the Athletics, the Indian contingent is staring at a packed schedule that includes a wide range of games.

Following is the schedule of the Indian contingent on the 12th day of the Asian Games here today.

ATHLETICS:

Men's 50km: Sandeep Kumar (4.30 AM IST)



Discus Throw: Sandeep Kumari, Seema Punia (5.10 pm IST)

Women's 1500m final: Chitra PU, Monika Chaudhary (5.50 pm IST)



Men's 1500m final: Manjit Singh, Jinson Johnson (6.05 pm IST)



Men's 5000m final: G Lakshmanan (6.30 pm IST)



Women's 4*400m Relay: Indian team (6.50 pm IST)



Men's 4*400m Relay: Indian team (7:10 pm IST)

BRIDGE:

Men's pair Semifinal: Pranab Bardhan/Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta/Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee/Debabrata Majumder (8.30 am IST)

Women's pair semifinal: Aparna Sain/Feroza Chothia, Hema Deora/Marianne Karmakar (8.30 am IST)



Mixed pair semifinal: Bachiraju Satyanarayana/Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal/Himani Khandelwal (8.30 am IST)

CYCLING:

Men's Omnium: Dilawar (7.30 am IST)



Women's sprint: Deborah, Aleena Reji (7.50 am IST)

DIVING:

Men's 1m Springboard: Ramananda Sharma Kongbrailatam (12.50 pm IST)

EQUESTRIAN:

Jumping (Individual) Final Round 1: Kaevaan Kaevic Setalwad & Zahan Kaevic Setalwad (6.30 am IST)

Final Round 2 from 1.30 pm IST

HOCKEY:

Men semifinal: India vs Malaysia (4 pm IST)

JUDO

Men's 81kg: Harshdeep Singh Brar (7.30 am IST)

KAYAK:

Women's K1 Single 500m finals: Soniya Devi Phairembam (7.20 am IST)

KURASH:

78kg Round of 32: Jyoti Tokas (12.30 pm IST)



78kg Round of 16: Amisha Tokas (12.48 pm IST)



Men's 90kg Round of 32: Danish Sharma (12.36 pm IST)

SEPAK TAKRAW:

Women's Quadrant Prelim Group B match: India vs Thailand (3 pm IST)

SQUASH:

Women prelim round: India vs Hong Kong (11 am IST)

TABLE TENNIS:

Women's Singles Round of 32: Mouma Das (10.45 am IST)



Women's Singles Round of 32: Manika Batra (6.45 pm IST)

Men's Singles Round of 32: Sharath Kamal (2 pm IST)

Men's Singles Round of 32: Sathiyan G (7.30 pm IST)

VOLLEYBALL:

Men's 11-12th classification: India vs Myanmar (11 am IST)