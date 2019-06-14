- West Bengal doctors strike: Calcutta HC refuses to pass interim order
Apple may hit $1 trn m-cap again if US, China strike trade deal: Analyst
Eng vs WI LIVE score, ICC CWC 2019: Woakes scalps Lewis on a yorker
England are at the fourth spot in ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table while West Indies are at the sixth spot. Check Eng vs WI LIVE updates, commentary here
Chris Gayle (Photo: ICC)
In today's match of the ICC World Cup 2019, hosts England cricket team led by Eoin Morgan will take on West Indies Cricket team led by Jason Holder at the Hampshire Bowl.
England played their last game against Bangladesh at Cardiff and comfortably won the match by 106 runs. West Indies, on the other hand, had their matched washed off due to rain against South Africa, and the side would look for a full action against a formidable opposition.
England are at the fourth spot in ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table with four points in three matches while West Indies are at the sixth spot with three points in three macthes.
England vs West Indies LIVE SCOREBOARD
ICC World Cup 2019, Match 18: England vs West Indies Live streaming details
Date and Day: June 14, 2019, Friday.
Place: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Time: 3:00 pm IST, 10:30 am local time
The World Cup 2019 England vs West Indies match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 England vs West Indies match will be available on Hotstar.
