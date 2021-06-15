Euro Cup 2021: Portugal vs Hungary live telecast to begin at 9:30 pm IST

The defending champions will lock horns with in Euro 2020’s Group F match today at 9:30 pm IST. has to deal with a difficult draw for its championship defence. In its title defence, must first face a Hungary, who will have tremendous support in Budapest. The other two teams in Group F are Germany and France. Portugal has plenty of in-form players and is just five goals away from breaking the Guinness mark of 109 goals in international

Portugal vs Hungary: When and where to watch

The kick-off time for Portugal vs match according to the Indian Standard Time is 9:30 pm on June 15.

How to watch the live telecast of Portugal vs Hungary match?



The Portugal vs Hungary match will be telecast live on Sony SIX HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on SONY TEN 3 HD/SD. The live broadcast of today’s match is also available in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages on Sony TEN 4 HD/SD.

How to watch the live streaming of Portugal vs Hungary match?



Sony LIV app will live stream the Portugal vs Hungary match.

Portugal vs Hungary possible line-ups



Hungary: Gulacsi; Fiola, Orban, Attila Szalai; Lovrencsics, Kleinheisler, Nagy, Schafer, Holender; Roland Sallai, Adam Szalai.

Portugal: Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Ruben Neves, William, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota.