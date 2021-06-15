Euro Cup 2021: Portugal vs Hungary live telecast to begin at 9:30 pm IST

-
The defending champions Portugal will lock horns with Hungary in Euro 2020’s Group F match today at 9:30 pm IST. Portugal has to deal with a difficult draw for its championship defence. In its title defence, Portugal must first face a Hungary, who will have tremendous support in Budapest. The other two teams in Group F are Germany and France. Portugal has plenty of in-form players and Cristiano Ronaldo is just five goals away from breaking the Guinness mark of 109 goals in international football.
Portugal vs Hungary: When and where to watch
When Portugal vs Hungary match will begin according to India time?
The kick-off time for Portugal vs Hungary match according to the Indian Standard Time is 9:30 pm on June 15.
How to watch the live telecast of Portugal vs Hungary match?
The Portugal vs Hungary football match will be telecast live on Sony SIX HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on SONY TEN 3 HD/SD. The live broadcast of today’s match is also available in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages on Sony TEN 4 HD/SD.
How to watch the live streaming of Portugal vs Hungary match?
Sony LIV app will live stream the Portugal vs Hungary football match.
Portugal vs Hungary possible line-ups
Hungary: Gulacsi; Fiola, Orban, Attila Szalai; Lovrencsics, Kleinheisler, Nagy, Schafer, Holender; Roland Sallai, Adam Szalai.
Portugal: Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Ruben Neves, William, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota.
