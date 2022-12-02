Fifa World Cup Live Score: Gnabry scores for Germany, Morata for Spain
Fifa World Cup 2022 Live Updates: After deciding on 12 entrants in the round of 16, two more will be added to the list when Spain will face Japan and Germany will play Costa Rica in Group E tonight
Japan Football Team play Spain at Fifa World Cup Qatar. Photo: @FIFAWorldCup
Fifa World Cup Qatar Live Score: ESP vs JPN, CRC vs GER
With Belgium crushing out of the World Cup earlier tonight, the sword of exit dangles on two other European superpowers in Spain and Germany. Spain faces Japan in their last group in which they must at least get a draw to get through. If they lose and Germany beat Costa Rica, the Tiki-Taka team will have to bow out of the World Cup at the group stage itself. There are many other scenarios at play as well.
Spain vs Japan
The equation in this game is pretty simple. Win the match and get through. But it changes when you consider drawing or losing the game. If Spain draw, they still go through, however, if Japan plays draws, they would have to hope that Costa Rica must draw against Germany and then on goal difference, Japan march through. If Spain loses this one, even then they could go through but in that case, they would want the other game between Costa Rica and Germany to end in a draw.
Costa Rica vs Germany
It will come down to scenarios even in Germany vs Costa Rica game. If Germany wins, they would hope that Japan loses against Spain. If Japan even manages to draw the game, then Germany must win by a margin of two goals or more. For Costa Rica, it is simple as well if they win the game. If they draw and Japan loses, even then the Costa Ricans can go forward. Other than that, there are no options.
Fifa World Cup Live Updates: Catch all the updates from two simultaneous Group E games i.e. Spain vs Japan and Costa Rica vs Germany at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here
