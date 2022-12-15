Fifa World Cup, FRA vs MAR, Live Score: Hernandez gives France early lead
Fifa World Cup 2022, France vs Morocco Live Score and Updates: After Argentina defeated Croatia one-sided, the focus shifts on who will face theme between France and Morocco
Topics
FIFA World Cup | FIFA World Cup 2022 | Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Morocco Football team after they win against Portugal in Quarterfinal of the Fifa World Ciup 2022. Photo: @FIFAWorldCup
The Preview
It was thought that Croatia will give a tough fight to Argentina, but Julian Alvarez’s brilliance meant that they were not even a match. Now, the focus shifts to who will face the Argentine side in the final. To decide that Morocco will be up against France at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.
While France have definitely done well to get to the semis even without the likes of Umtiti, Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, it is Morocco who have surprised one and all and are looking to get to what would be a historic final appearance from an African nation for the first time.
The French who surprised England in the semis where the English had much more possession of the ball but were not able to convert the chances would be looking to not give any to Morocco. The likes of Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann would play a crucial role in the making of French chances.
Morocco, who converted the only chance that they got against Portugal, would be looking to pounce on the counter-attack opportunities through the likes of Ziyech, Hakimi and Boufal. The defence of the Atlas Lions have been one of the best as they have conceded just a solitary goal in the entire campaign so far.
France Starting 11
Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Konate, T Hernandez; Tchouameni, Fofana; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Morocco Starting 11
Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Ounahi; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal
Formation: 5-4-1
France Starting 11
Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Konate, T Hernandez; Tchouameni, Fofana; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Morocco Starting 11
Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Ounahi; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal
Formation: 5-4-1
Fifa World Cup Semifinal FRA vs MAR Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Semifinal match between France and Morocco at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More