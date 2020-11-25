I watched football for you: Ganguly condoles Diego Maradona's demise

-
ALSO READ
Diego Maradona, football icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Goalless draw against Qatar in WC Qualifiers stands out for me: Chhetri
Would like to see more Indian coaches in 4-5 years, says Kiren Rijiju
Footballer Ronaldinho loses appeal for release, to remain in house arrest
2022 Qatar World Cup to kick start from Nov 21; final on December 18
-
Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday condoled the demise of football legend Diego Maradona, saying that he watched the football just for the Argentine striker.
"My hero no more ...my mad genius rest in peace. I watched football for you," Ganguly tweeted.
Sprinter Usain Bolt also took to Twitter to express his condolences. "RIP to legend #Maradona," Bolt tweeted.
Spinner Harbhajan Singh also tweeted to express his shock with the passing away of football legend Maradona.
Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara tweeted: "Such sad news of the passing of an icon and a legend. A man who defined an era and brought joy and inspiration to many millions around the world. Rest In Peace Diego Maradona."
The official Twitter handles of IPL franchises Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad also tweeted to condole the demise of Maradona.
Earlier today, Maradona passed away after suffering a heart attack. The 60-year-old had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday, Goal.com reported.
Maradona was hospitalised as he complained of regularly being fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.
As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.
Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.
He represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986.
With Maradona in their ranks, Argentina had defeated West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final. Maradona also coached Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia, and the Argentina national team.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor