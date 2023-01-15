- PLI scheme to defence allocation, here's space industry's Budget wishlist
India vs England FIH Men's World Cup Live Score Updates
India vs Spain, Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Updates: India will face England as the two teams will try and win this match to top the group and book their place in the quarterfinals
India vs England Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2023. PTI Photo
The battle for supremacy in Group D is going to be fought at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela as hosts India would take on England.
India beat Spain in its first league game 2-0 while England defeated Wales 5-0 to announce their arrival at hockey’s biggest event in style. Thus, in this game, it would be the two best teams of the group who will fight it out in the final game of the third day’s proceedings in the World Cup.
A place in the quarterfinals is up for grabs
Though it is not official as Spain are yet to play their game against England and India will play England on January 19th, this match between India and England could virtually be a pre-quarterfinal game. The team topping this group would straightaway move to the quarterfinal while those finishing second and third would have to play the cross-overs to make their way to the last eight.
Match Details
India vs England
Group D
Time- 07:00 pm IST
Date- January 15th, 2023
Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela
Tournament- FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023
Broadcast and Live Streaming- Star Sports and Disney Plus Hotstar
India FIH World Cup Squad
Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sukhjeet Singh.
England FIH World Cup Squad
David Ames (captain), James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo (GK), Nick Park, Ollie Payne (GK), Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward
India vs England Hockey World Cup Live Updates: Catch all the updates from this Group D game below
