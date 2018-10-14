Ind vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE: India looks to put big lead against Windies

Rishabh Pant's and Ajinkya Rahane's patient approach took India to 308 for four against West Indies on the second day of the second cricket Test in Hyderabad on Saturday.

India are now only three runs short of West Indies' first innings total of 311. The Caribbeans could add only 16 runs in the morning session after Umesh Yadav polished off the tail with career-best figures of 6/88 in 26.4 overs.

While young Pant celebrated his ODI call-up with a second Test half-century, an attractive unbeaten 85 off 120 balls, vice-captain Rahane slogged hard to remain undefeated on 75 off 174 balls.

Together, the duo added 146 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket after India lost in-form skipper (45) to be reduced to 163 for 4.

This was after young Prithvi lit up the morning, smashing his way to 70 off 53 balls to provide an initial momentum.

Pant's approach also gave Rahane time to build his innings even though he never looked in control.

Windies' main keeper Shane Dowrich got a hit on the knee and reserve keeper Jahmar Hamilton wasn't up to the mark.

He dropped a regulation caught behind chance when Pant was on 24 off Shannon Gabriel and it did prove to be costly as the youngster started taking the bowling apart.

Skipper (45, 78 balls) missed out on an opportunity to add another ton to his growing list of international hundreds as he looked in no trouble whatsoever during his stay at the crease after and Cheteshwar (10) were out in quick succession.

On a reasonably good day, what stuck out like a sore thumb was yet another failure from opener KL Rahul (4), who seemed be batting on a different pitch from his other colleagues.

Earlier, West Indies added only 16 runs to their overnight total but Roston Chase (106, 189 balls) however deservedly completed his fourth Test hundred before the innings wrapped up.

It remains to been seen how India, who now have ennough batting left, would use the advantage and take put up a significant lead for West Indies.