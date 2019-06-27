JUST IN
ICC CWC 2019, Ind vs WI Live score: Toss will take place at 2:30 pm IST

Head to head in world cups, India have an advantage as they won 5 out of 8 matches. Check India vs West Indies LIVE score, Toss updates and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Virat Kohli, ICC CWC 2019
Virat Kohli. Photo: AP | PTI
In today’s match of ICC cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC), India cricket team will look to continue their unbeaten streak, when they take on Windies cricket team at Old Trafford in Manchester. Virat Kohli-led India will enter the match with an unbeaten streak as they have won four matches out of five fixtures with one getting washed out. The West Indies have hardly lived up to their expectations, having won just one match out of six fixtures so far. For India, it is least expected that Virat Kohli will make changes in India playing 11.

Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here
 
India vs West Indies head to head

Overall: 128

India: 57

West Indies: 62

No Result: 3

Abandoned: 2

Tie: 2

Cancelled: 2
 
In World Cup

India: 5

West Indies: 3
 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies LIVE score
 
 
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 34: Ind vs WI LIVE streaming
 
India vs West Indies world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Ind vs WI cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
 
Stay tuned for India vs West Indies LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here


