ICC CWC 2019, Ind vs WI Live score: Toss will take place at 2:30 pm IST
Head to head in world cups, India have an advantage as they won 5 out of 8 matches. Check India vs West Indies LIVE score, Toss updates and match commentary here
Virat Kohli. Photo: AP | PTI
Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here
India vs West Indies head to head
Overall: 128
India: 57
West Indies: 62
No Result: 3
Abandoned: 2
Tie: 2
Cancelled: 2
In World Cup
India: 5
West Indies: 3
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies LIVE score
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 34: Ind vs WI LIVE streaming
India vs West Indies world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Ind vs WI cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
Stay tuned for India vs West Indies LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here
