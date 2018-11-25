JUST IN
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: Tim Drummond to lead South Africa squad
Business Standard

ISL 2018-19 Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC live: Lineups out; Jeje starts

Jamshedpur and Chennai have faced each other twice with Chennai winning once and the other ending in draw

BS Web Team 

Jamshedpur FC will look to arrest their slide when they square up against defending champions Chennaiyin FC in the Hero Indian Super League at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Sunday.

Although Jamshedpur are in the top half of the table, the hosts have only a mere two wins from eight matches, which is less than half of the teams placed above them.

Coach Cesar Ferrando will take heart from the fact that they have lost just once, but the fact that they have drawn a league high of five games will give him a few headaches.

Of the four games Jamshedpur are to play before the league enters its third break, three are in the comfort of their home soil.

Chennaiyin FC need to pick as many points as possible to move up the standings. They are placed ninth with just four points to show for their efforts from seven matches.

Ferrando will want a reaction from his players after their defeat in Pune and Gregory would be keen to build on their win in Pune.

Jamshedpur suffered their first defeat in opening eight matches against Pune earlier this week. One of the major issues for Jamshedpur this season has been their wastefulness in front of goal. Despite playing some good football and creating a lot of chances, their goal conversion rate has let the Miners down time and again. The Miners have had their troubles in defence too, leaking in soft goals. The team has failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven matches. 

Jamshedpur have scored 15 goals from 37 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 73.26 per cent and have kept one clean sheet.

Defending champions Chennaiyin FC had a terrible start to the season and could only pick up a single point from their first six outings. They eventually won against Pune in a 4-2 victory.Head coach John Gregory will be eager to hold onto the momentum and string together a series of victories to stay in the race for a playoff spot. Chennai have suffered due to the lack of goals from forwards. Out of the nine goals scored by Chennaiyin this season, only one has come from a striker. Chennaiyin's all-time top goal scorer Jeje Lalpekhlua is yet to find the net this season while Palestinian striker Carlos Salom has been mediocre at best, netting just a single goal in six matches. In fact, of the six individual scorers who have registered their names on the score sheet for Chennaiyin this season, three are defenders.

Chennai have scored nine goals from 32 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 73.91 per cent and kept one cleansheet.

Jamshedpur and Chennai have faced each other twice with Chennai winning once and the other ending in draw.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

.@ChennaiyinFC enter #JAMCHE with an unchanged lineup from their previous match triumph over @FCPuneCity, while @soosairajmichal returns to the starting lineup for @JamshedpurFC. LIVE Updates: https://t.co/or0NmGQoph#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega pic.twitter.com/Bv6XxunOvX — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 25, 2018

.@JamshedpurFC will be looking for a maiden win against @ChennaiyinFC, while the visitors will be hoping to build on their favourable record against the hosts!#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #JAMCHE pic.twitter.com/p62fDndzAu — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 25, 2018

The lineups are out!    Jamshedpur FC (4-2-3-1) (Head Coach: Cesar Ferrando) -- Subrata Paul (GK), Raju Gaikwad, Tiri (C), Mario Arques, Pablo Morgado, Sumeet Passi, Robin Gurung, Carlos Calvo, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Michael Soosairaj   Jamshedpur FC subs -- Subhasish Roy (GK), Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Mobashir Rahman, Farukh Choudhary, Tim Cahill, Karan Amin, Pratik Chowdhary   Chennaiyin FC (4-2-3-1) (Head Coach: John Gregory) -- Karanjit Singh (GK), Gregory Nelson, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Eli Sabia, Inigo Calderon, Anirudh Thapa, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Raphael Augusto, Mailson Alves (C), Germanpreet Singh, Francisco Fernandes   Chennaiyin FC subs -- Sanjiban Ghosh (GK), Andrea Orlandi, Thoi Singh, Carlos Salom, Mohammed Rafi, Tondonba Singh, Zohmingliana Ralte

Hello and welcome to the live blog of Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC
First Published: Sun, November 25 2018. 18:28 IST

