ISL 2018-19 Mumbai City FC vs FC Pune City live: Modou Sougou scores; 1-0

-
ALSO READ
ISL 2018-19: FC Pune City and Mumbai City FC lock horns in Maha derby
ISL 2018-19: Ogbeche hattrick in NorthEast United's 4-3 win over Chennaiyin
ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch Mumbai City FC vs FC Pune City
ISL 2018-19: Late Carlos goal gives FC Pune City draw against Delhi Dynamos
ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch Delhi Dynamos FC take on ATK
-
Minute 27 -- Arnold Issoko finds himself in a one-on-one situation after controlling a lob. he takes his time to let go of the shot but it's a weak one and Vishal Kaith makes a comfortable save. Minute 24 (GOAL!!) -- Modou Sougou scores!! Mumbai lead 1-0 against Pune. A hopeful cross on to the far post from the left corner finds the bar and bounces back into the box. Sougou reacts the fastest to blast home the easy and fortuitous chance Minute 22 -- Pune City get a free-kick outside teh Mumbai box. Diego Carlos is up and over the target though Minute 20 -- Alfaro gets inside the box from the left flank and crosses it for Nikhil who tries a volley but it's deflected off a Mumbai defender .@FCPuneCity's Alfaro almost found the back of the net within just 30 seconds of the kick-off! Watch it LIVE on @hotstartweets: https://t.co/tQam3cBZ0e JioTV users can watch it LIVE on the app.#ISLMoments #LetsFootball #MUMPUN #FanBannaPadega pic.twitter.com/sMWtuh2Cd8 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 19, 2018 Minute 15 -- The first 15 minutes of the game have failed to produce any goalscoring chance with neither teams looking too sharp in the final third