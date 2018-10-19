ISL 2018-19 Mumbai City FC vs FC Pune City live: Modou Sougou scores; 1-0

Minute 27 -- Arnold Issoko finds himself in a one-on-one situation after controlling a lob. he takes his time to let go of the shot but it's a weak one and Vishal Kaith makes a comfortable save. Minute 24 (GOAL!!) -- Modou Sougou scores!! Mumbai lead 1-0 against Pune. A hopeful cross on to the far post from the left corner finds the bar and bounces back into the box. Sougou reacts the fastest to blast home the easy and fortuitous chance Minute 22 -- Pune City get a free-kick outside teh Mumbai box. Diego Carlos is up and over the target though Minute 20 -- Alfaro gets inside the box from the left flank and crosses it for Nikhil who tries a volley but it's deflected off a Mumbai defender .@FCPuneCity's Alfaro almost found the back of the net within just 30 seconds of the kick-off! Watch it LIVE on @hotstartweets: https://t.co/tQam3cBZ0e JioTV users can watch it LIVE on the app.#ISLMoments #LetsFootball #MUMPUN #FanBannaPadega pic.twitter.com/sMWtuh2Cd8 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 19, 2018 Minute 15 -- The first 15 minutes of the game have failed to produce any goalscoring chance with neither teams looking too sharp in the final third

City FC will look for first win of the season when they host FC City at the Football Arena in the Indian Super League today after a despiaring 0-2 loss at home to Jamshedpur FC and an away 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters.

On the other hand, the visitors eked out a 1-1 draw against Delhi Dynamos in their only game.

will have to improve in all areas, particularly in defence, as they have conceded three goals in the two games so far.

The hosts also missed several opportunities to score in the first two games, and this is another area of concern for the team management.

The coveted crown has eluded Mumbai for the past four seasons and a win will surely boost the side's confidence going deeper into the tournament.

Also, all eyes will be on Amrinder Singh, whose role in keeping a clean sheet will be crucial for Mumbai.

On the other hand, possess a string of good strikers, along with mid-fielders and defender, and will surely pose a threat to Mumbai in their own backyard.

Interestingly, City's last league win came in this same fixture against Mumbai City last season. Pune had won the home tie 1-0 before travelling to Mumbai to seal a 2-0 win. In fact, Mumbai have not won any of their previous three matches against Pune at home.

With both sides chasing their first win of the season, the Maha Derby has plenty at stake for the fans, players and the coaches.

The teams have faced each other eight times and Pune have won five of those derbies while Mumbai City FC could win only twice.