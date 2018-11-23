ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch Northeast United FC vs Kerala Blasters

United FC host Blasters at the Indira Gandhhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in the Hero Indian Super League on Friday.

The home team have been impressive in the Indian Super League with 11 points from their first six matches. They are just below the top four at the moment, but with a match in hand could quite easily make the jump. However, all three of their wins have come away from home.

Blasters haven't won a single game since their opening day victory over ATK. Coach David James has struggled to get his team going and the South Indian side is coming into the game on the back of two home defeats against Bengaluru FC and FC Goa.

A lot would depend on Bartholomew Ogbeche, who has scored more than 50 per cent of the goals for this season. When the Nigerian striker has got on the scoresheet, have never lost a game.

Coach Eelco Schattorie has been boosted by the return of defender Mislav Komorski. He, however, did admit that one of his foreign players has suffered a season-ending injury.

Schattorie will certainly demand more ruthlessness from his frontmen when come calling. Captain Bartholomew Ogbeche and Federico Gallego will be the men responsible for supplying the goals upfront. Ogbeche has been in scintillating form this season, bagging six goals already and establishing himself as NorthEast United’s highest goal scorer in a single campaign. In defence, Mislav Komorski could make his way back in the squad alongside Mato Grgic.

For Kerala, Anas Edathodika has struggled for minutes this season and although he was brought into the starting line-up against FC Goa, his performance left a lot to be desired. Whether James opts to field an all-Indian defence against the likes of Ogbeche and Federico Gallego remains to be seen.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Seminlen Doungel and Halicharan Narzary as they line-up against their former side.

NorthEast United have scored 10 goals from 21 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 72.31 per cent and have managed to keep two clean sheets.

Kerala have scored nine goals from 34 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 69.38 per cent and have managed to keep one clean sheet.

NorthEast United and have faced each other eight times with Kerala winning five of those matches and NorthEast winning two matches.

Kerala are in the seventh spot in the points table, having accumulated seven points from as many games. NorthEast United sit in the fifth spot with 11 points from six games.

Here's today’s match schedule:

Indian Super League 2018-19: When and where to watch vs Kerala Blasters

vs Kerala Blasters match Time and venue: 7:30 PM (IST), Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 3 in English Commentary; Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1HD in Hindi Commentary.

match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar and JioTV.