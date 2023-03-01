IPL 2023 match tickets for Mumbai Indians matches: Check full details here

-
The world's second-most-expensive league, Indian Premiere League, will get on the floor on March 31, 2023, and end on June 2. All IPL teams are ready to participate in this two-month-long mega league.
Amid all excitement, Mumbai Indians, the most successful IPL franchise, has started pre-registration of its match tickets for IPL 2023.
Mumbai Indians fans can book their match tickets exclusively on BookMyShow. The five-time IPL champions performed unsatisfactorily last year and finished last on the points table. Fans are expecting their comeback this year.
MI pre-registration begins
Fans can pre-register for IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians match tickets to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The pre-registration facility opened on February 27, and the window will remain open till March 8, 2023.
Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of IPL 2023 at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium on April 2. Their first home game is against Chennai Super Kings on April 8.
Check the full IPL 2023 Schedule for Mumbai Indians
Here's the list of all IPL matches of Mumbai Indians:
How to book ticket on BookMyShow
Here are the steps to book a tickets on BookMyShow:
- First, visit the BookMyShow official website or download the application and create your account on the same
- On the BookMyShow page, look for the sports category and check for TATA IPL 2023
- Select the date and match whose ticket want to purchase
- Thereafter, according to the availability, choose the stand and seat according to your preference
- After this, make the payment and get your ticket information in your register email.
First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 13:29 IST