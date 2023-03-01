IPL 2023 match tickets for Mumbai Indians matches: Check full details here

The world's second-most-expensive league, Indian Premiere League, will get on the floor on March 31, 2023, and end on June 2. All teams are ready to participate in this two-month-long mega league.

Amid all excitement, Mumbai Indians, the most successful franchise, has started pre-registration of its match tickets for 2023.

Mumbai Indians fans can book their match tickets exclusively on . The five-time IPL champions performed unsatisfactorily last year and finished last on the points table. Fans are expecting their comeback this year.

MI pre-registration begins

Fans can pre-register for IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians match tickets to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The pre-registration facility opened on February 27, and the window will remain open till March 8, 2023.

Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of IPL 2023 at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium on April 2. Their first home game is against Chennai Super Kings on April 8.

Check the full IPL 2023 Schedule for Mumbai Indians

Here's the list of all IPL matches of Mumbai Indians:

Match No. Date Matches Timing Match 1 April 2, 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST Match 2 April 8, 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai 7:30 PM IST Match 3 April 11, 2023 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi 7:30 PM IST Match 4 April 16, 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai 3:30 PM IST Match 5 April 18, 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad 7:30 PM IST Match 6 April 22, 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai 7:30 PM IST Match 7 April 25, 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM IST Match 8 April 30, 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai 7:30 PM IST Match 9 May 3, 2023 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali 7:30 PM IST Match 10 May 6, 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai 3:30 PM IST Match 11 May 9, 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai 7:30 PM IST Match 12 May 12, 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai 7:30 PM IST Match 13 May 16, 2023 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow 7:30 PM IST Match 14 May 21, 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai 3:30 PM IST

How to book ticket on BookMyShow

Here are the steps to book a tickets on BookMyShow: