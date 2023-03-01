LATEST NEWS
IPL 2023 match tickets for Mumbai Indians matches: Check full details here

Mumbai India, the most successful franchise of IPL, started the pre-registration of their match ticket for IPL 2023

Sudeep Singh Rawat 

The world's second-most-expensive league, Indian Premiere League, will get on the floor on March 31, 2023, and end on June 2. All IPL teams are ready to participate in this two-month-long mega league.

Amid all excitement, Mumbai Indians, the most successful IPL franchise, has started pre-registration of its match tickets for IPL 2023.

Mumbai Indians fans can book their match tickets exclusively on BookMyShow. The five-time IPL champions performed unsatisfactorily last year and finished last on the points table. Fans are expecting their comeback this year.

MI pre-registration begins

Fans can pre-register for IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians match tickets to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The pre-registration facility opened on February 27, and the window will remain open till March 8, 2023.

Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of IPL 2023 at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium on April 2. Their first home game is against Chennai Super Kings on April 8.

Check the full IPL 2023 Schedule for Mumbai Indians

Here's the list of all IPL matches of Mumbai Indians:

Match No.

Date

Matches

Timing

Match 1

April 2, 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru

7:30 PM IST

Match 2

April 8, 2023

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai

7:30 PM IST

Match 3

April 11, 2023

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi

7:30 PM IST

Match 4

April 16, 2023

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai

3:30 PM IST

Match 5

April 18, 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad

7:30 PM IST

Match 6

April 22, 2023

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai

7:30 PM IST

Match 7

April 25, 2023

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad

7:30 PM IST

Match 8

April 30, 2023

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai

7:30 PM IST

Match 9

May 3, 2023

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali

7:30 PM IST

Match 10

May 6, 2023

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai

3:30 PM IST

Match 11

May 9, 2023

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai

7:30 PM IST

Match 12

May 12, 2023

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai

7:30 PM IST

Match 13

May 16, 2023

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow

7:30 PM IST

Match 14

May 21, 2023

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai

3:30 PM IST

How to book ticket on BookMyShow

Here are the steps to book a tickets on BookMyShow:

  • First, visit the BookMyShow official website or download the application and create your account on the same
  • On the BookMyShow page, look for the sports category and check for TATA IPL 2023
  • Select the date and match whose ticket want to purchase
  • Thereafter, according to the availability, choose the stand and seat according to your preference
  • After this, make the payment and get your ticket information in your register email.

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 13:29 IST

