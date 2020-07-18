Team AB de Villiers wins 1st 3TCricket as live cricket returns to S Africa

The innovative 3Team Cricket (3TC) marked the return to live sport in South Africa after a four-month coronavirus-induced haitus in an inaugural Solidarity Cup at Supersports park in Centurion on Saturday.



The match, which was put together to raise funds for the Hardship Fund, a joint Cricket South Africa (CSA) project aimed at providing relief to those within the cricket industry affected by Covid-19, was won by AB de Villiers' team, Takealot Eagles.



played a remarkable innings of 61 runs off 24 balls, stitching a century stand with an equally attacking Aiden Markram (70 runs off 33 balls) to win the gold medal.

The Eagles amassed 160 runs for four wickets across the two halves of six overs each.



Squads of the three teams: Hendricks' OUTsurance Kingfishers: Reeza Hendricks (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi. Coach: Mignon du Preez.

Bavuma's Mr D Food Kites: Temba Bavuma (captain), Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Ryan Rickelton. Coach: Wandile Gwavu.

ABD's Takealot Eagles: (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi. Coach: Geoffrey Toyana. Players take a knee to support BLM movement That put them 22 runs clear of the 138 for three posted by silver medallists Mr D Food Kites and 47 ahead of the OUTsurance Kingfishers (113/5), the team that ended up with a bronze.

When Markram and de Villiers made the difference in first 3TC match

Batting first in the opening half after winning the toss, or selecting ball one in a draw, the Kingfishers reached 56 for two at the halfway point.



And, with the Eagles (66/1) and Kites (58/1) all reaching similar scores after six overs, it meant that just 10 runs separated the teams at halfway.



Critically it was de Villiers and Markram who were still not out for their sides at the changeover, and the skipper got things going by lashing 20 off the first over back that got them going.

Markram hit 50 off 27 balls, followed by De Villiers’ half-century in only 21 deliveries as they finished in a powerful position.



The Kites were in next and still had Jon-Jon Smuts in, but he fell for 48 and with it the hopes of his team as the scoreboard pressure took its toll.

Dwaine Pretorius, the man with the quickest half-century of the day, 50 off only 17 balls, did momentarily give them hope, but his effort proved a mere consolation.



As for the Kingfishers, the fact that they lost both openers Janneman Malan (31) and Reeza Hendricks (21) towards the end of the first half left them with a mountain to climb. was its last hope but he got dismissed at the score of 28.

The pick of the bowlers on the day was Andile Phehlukwayo of the Eagles with two for 24, but Glenton Stuurman (2/26) was hugely impressive alongside the likes of Bjorn Fortuin (1/20) and Anrich Nortje (2/27).

