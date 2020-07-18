Team AB de Villiers wins 1st 3TCricket as live cricket returns to S Africa

-
The match, which was put together to raise funds for the Hardship Fund, a joint Cricket South Africa (CSA) project aimed at providing relief to those within the cricket industry affected by Covid-19, was won by AB de Villiers' team, Takealot Eagles.
AB de Villiers played a remarkable innings of 61 runs off 24 balls, stitching a century stand with an equally attacking Aiden Markram (70 runs off 33 balls) to win the gold medal.
Players take a knee to support BLM movement
#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/1iS9gDNDbz— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 18, 2020
And, with the Eagles (66/1) and Kites (58/1) all reaching similar scores after six overs, it meant that just 10 runs separated the teams at halfway.
Critically it was de Villiers and Markram who were still not out for their sides at the changeover, and the skipper got things going by lashing 20 off the first over back that got them going.
The Kites were in next and still had Jon-Jon Smuts in, but he fell for 48 and with it the hopes of his team as the scoreboard pressure took its toll.
As for the Kingfishers, the fact that they lost both openers Janneman Malan (31) and Reeza Hendricks (21) towards the end of the first half left them with a mountain to climb. Faf du Plessis was its last hope but he got dismissed at the score of 28.
Rules of 3TC match:
- The game will be played between three teams consisting of eight players each. The game will be of 36 overs, which is divided into two equal halves of 18 overs each.
- In an innings, each team will get a total of 12 overs, divided between two six-over periods in each half.
- The toss is replaced by a draw, which would determine which team will bat, bowl or sit in the dug-out in the first half. In the second half, the team that finished with the most number of runs in the first half will bat first. In the case of a tie, the order of the first half will be reversed.
- Each bowling team will bowl with a new ball for 12 overs against both opponents. A bowler can bowl a maximum of three overs in the game.
- After the fall of the 7th wicket, the last man will be allowed to bat till the overs are completed or till the time he is dismissed. However, the last-standing batsman can score only in boundaries or in an even number of runs.
- If a team loses all eight wickets in the first half, the remaining overs will be forfeited in the second half and the last batsman will be asked to resume the innings in the second half.
- The team with the most number of runs across the two halves will be the winner. The winner will be awarded by a gold medal while the teams finishing second and third will be conferred with silver and bronze medals respectively.
- In case of a tie for the gold, Super-Overs will be used to decide the fate. In case of a tie for the silver, both teams will share the award.
- A match can only be shortened by weather to 18, 24 or 30 overs in terms of a formula laid down by 3TC