Rollable concept phone to AR Glass, Oppo shows future tech at Inno Day 2020

on Tuesday showcased the X 2021 rollable concept smartphone, CybeReal AR application, and Oppo AR Glass 2021 at its annual Inno Day 2020 event.

The 'Leap into the Future' themed virtual event was hosted to showcase company's future tech. At the conference, Tony Chen, Oppo CEO, announced its '3+N+X' technology development strategy aimed at imaging technology, hardware, software, artificial intelligence (AI), security and privacy etc.

"The ecosystem strategy will give rise to integrated scenarios that break the boundary between the digital and physical worlds, resulting in a duplicate, or rather “digital twin”, of the reality, where users will be able to interact with the digital world in a new way," said Tony Chen at the virtual event.

OPPO Inno Day 2020: Products information

OPPO AR Glass 2021

Taking a step towards augmented reality (AR), OPPO unveiled AR Glass 2021. According to OPPO, the AR Glass features centimeters accuracy through use of technologies such as its time-of-flight (ToF) camera, binocular fisheye cameras and spatial localisation calculations.

The OPPO AR Glass 2021 are touted to be 75 per cent lighter than its predecessor, and is built with the Birdbath optical solution to enhance the user experience.





The OPPO AR Glass 2021 features diverse sensors, including stereo fisheye camera, one ToF sensor, and one RGB camera. They can not only support a number of natural interactions, including interactions via smartphone, gesture-based interactions, and spatial localization, but also complete the three-dimensional spatial localization calculation within milliseconds, the company said.

It can also perform local mapping calculations in milliseconds. OPPO AR Glass 2021 will be launched officially next year.

OPPO AR Glass 2021: Features Triangular ruler ToF

Round pushpin SLAM algorithms

Wavy dash diffractive optical wave guide technology

Waving hand gesture support and voice recognition

CybeReal AR application

OPPO CybeReal works by building a digital-twin world for high-precision localization. It will rely on OPPO Cloud storage, computing and data transmission capabilities for its high accuracy. #OPPOINNODAY20 pic.twitter.com/EWXfgxSi5E — OPPO (@oppo) November 17, 2020

OPPO also unveiled its Cybereal AR application, which can take real time images and create its digital form.

According to OPPO, the purpose of Cybereal is to offer an intuitive and accurate experience compared with typical smartphone navigation. It enables precise navigation in indoor environments like parking lots or shopping malls.

The OPPO CybeReal works by building a digital-twin world for high-precision localisation. It will rely on OPPO Cloud storage, computing and data transmission capabilities for its high accuracy.

Oppo X 2021 rollable concept smartphone

The #OPPOX2021 rollable OLED screen:



Proprietary roll motor powertrain

2-in-1 plate

Warp Track high-strength screen laminate#OPPOINNODAY20 pic.twitter.com/VXvPgMKuB1 — OPPO (@oppo) November 17, 2020

The OPPO X 2021 rollable concept handset features a flexible display and structural stacking. The concept is based on OPPO’s three proprietary technologies -- Roll Motor powertrain, 2-in-1 Plate, and Warp Track high-strength screen laminate.

Time to get hands-on in the experience zone!



Stay tuned for more and follow the latest with #OPPOINNODAY20 pic.twitter.com/BVcqI6pcbd — OPPO (@oppo) November 17, 2020

These technologies allow the concept phone to feature an OLED screen of 6.7-inch, expandable up to 7.4-inch. OPPO has focused on the rollable concept for its durability, with no “hard folding” involved.