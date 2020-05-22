Twitter brings 'retweet with comments' to Android, web platform: Know more

has made it easier to see retweets with comments, all in one place, in its efforts to help users track and follow conversations on the micro-blogging platform easy and natural. It had rolled out this feature earlier this month on iOS, and now the new functionality is also available on for Android and web.

The new functionality allows a user to tap on the retweets word on a tweet (not the icon) to see who have retweeted your tweet with/out a comment. Besides rolling out new features, is also testing new functionalities with limited set of people globally. Recently, it started testing a feature that let you choose who can reply to your Tweet and join your conversation. The feature is currently being tested only with a limited group of people globally on Twitter for iOS, Android, and twitter.com.

The feature allows Twitter user to set the reply preferences before posting a tweet. Those eligible to test the feature get to choose who can reply with three options: everyone (the default setting), only people you follow, or only people you mention. Tweets with the latter two settings will be labeled and the reply icon will be grayed out. However, people will still be able to view, retweet, retweet with comment, and like these Tweets.





This feature is a new addition to several other features that the micro-blogging platform is exploring to improve the platform’s conversation handling capacity. Earlier, Twitter had rolled out a feature that allowed users to edit tweet replies, if they were considered offensive or have hate content, before publishing.

Don’t miss the Tweets about your Tweet.



Now on iOS, you can see Retweets with comments all in one place. pic.twitter.com/oanjZfzC6y — Twitter (@Twitter) May 12, 2020

“When things get heated, you may say things you don't mean. To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful.” tweeted Twitter Support.

The prompt will come as a pop-up on tweets which carry harmful content and Twitter artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) tools will try to catch such hate words first-hand.