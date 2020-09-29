Xiaomi Smarter Living event today at 12 noon: Livestream, expected products

-
-
Xiaomi is hosting its annual ‘Smarter Living’ event on Tuesday where the Chinese electronics maker is expected to unveil its ecosystem products and internet of things (IoT) devices. The virtual event will begin at 12 noon and it will live stream on company’s YouTube channel. As for the products, the company is expected to announce a fitness band, smart speaker and a smartwatch.
Xiaomi has been teasing the upcoming products through its social media channels. The product portfolio is likely to include the Mi Band 5, Mi Watch, and a smart speaker. The Mi Band 5 was launched in China earlier this year. It seems to be coming to India now.
The health and fitness band sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen. It supports 11 sport modes supported by company’s Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) activity index. The band comes with improved magnetic charging mechanism.ALSO READ: Xiaomi launches Redmi Smart Band at Rs 1,599: Know features, and more
The Mi Watch is expected to be a rebranded version of the Mi Watch Colour, which the company introduced recently. It features a circular case featuring a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. As for the features, the watch include heart rate monitor, VO2 max (maximal oxygen uptake) monitor, several sports modes for fitness activities. The Watch has GPS built-in for location tracking services. It is 5ATM water resistance.
Xiaomi Smarter Living event livestream
